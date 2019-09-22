Private Wealth Partners Has Trimmed Boeing Co (BA) Position by $520,884; Verint Systems (VRNT) Position Has Increased by Golden Gate Private Equity Inc

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 18,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 196,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.54 million, up from 177,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 481,615 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 bln deal; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY SHR $0.26; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY REVENUE $318.7 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce Engagement Management; 07/05/2018 – Verint Addresses Digital Customer Engagement, GDPR, Automation and More During Events Throughout the Month; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Line-up for Engage 2018 Global Customer Conferences; 03/04/2018 – Verint Delivers Modern, Enhanced Surveillance and Fraud Investigation Solutions to Prominent Financial Institutions; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 1,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 47,818 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.41 million, down from 49,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89 million shares traded or 31.33% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – Aging Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Make a Comeback (Video); 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES TRADE, GLOBAL CARGO GROWING IN ALL REGIONS: CEO; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS DELIVERED 113 OF ITS 737 MAX 8 JETLINERS; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO HAVE NO CHANGE TO CO.’S 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Trade-Case Win Prompts New Trump Threat of EU Sanctions; 10/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Air announces purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets; 10/04/2018 – Boeing deliveries rise 9 percent; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 08/03/2018 – RPT-CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 01/05/2018 – KLX Will Be Part of Boeing Global Services and Fully Integrated With Aviall

More notable recent The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “No significant impacts to 777X program – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “When Does Patience Run Out for Boeing Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Boeing News: BA Stock Dives on Latest 737 Max Delay – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First LP has invested 0.12% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Dsc Ltd Partnership owns 1,240 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Harvey Capital Mgmt holds 15,980 shares. White Pine Llc owns 2,705 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advisors Llc accumulated 909 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Llc invested in 22,234 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc accumulated 0.31% or 19,283 shares. Suvretta Cap Management Limited Liability Com invested in 3.77% or 489,590 shares. North Point Port Managers Corporation Oh holds 0.04% or 553 shares. 9,334 are held by Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Wall Street Access Asset Limited Liability Corp has 2,703 shares. Old Dominion Management reported 0.45% stake. Contravisory Investment Management has invested 0.03% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv reported 1,240 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 4,000 shares.

Analysts await The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.71 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Bcing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $649.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 33,319 shares to 114,852 shares, valued at $10.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 3,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).