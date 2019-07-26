Private Wealth Partners Has Trimmed Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $318,411; Ibm Retirement Fund Has Boosted Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $449,661

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 11,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 405,755 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20M, down from 417,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $30.34. About 43.20M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY REVENUE, NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE, INCREASED 4% TO $23.1 BILLION; 02/04/2018 – HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC SAYS VTB CAPITAL, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, SBERBANK CIB ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – “STRONG CLIENT ACTIVITY, COUPLED WITH A GROWING GLOBAL ECONOMY AND SOLID U.S. CONSUMER ACTIVITY, LED TO RECORD QUARTERLY EARNINGS”; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Merrill Lynch whistleblowers get $88 million; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America defends financing deal with rifle maker Remington as activists plan boycott; 15/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Head of Global Capital Markets AJ Murphy Departing; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America said in a statement Thursday that its policy, first stated in April, on refusing to finance manufacturers of military-style weapons for civilians “is unchanged.”; 14/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $143.21. About 7.17 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Reasons Theme Parks Are Struggling This Summer – The Motley Fool” on July 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Waiting on the Earnings Tidal Wave – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley: Disney Earnings Could Nearly Double In Five Years – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,217 are held by Smith & Howard Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com. Da Davidson & Co reported 367,495 shares. Tortoise Inv Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 2,533 shares. California-based Check Mgmt Ca has invested 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Northrock Prtnrs Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Holt Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation Dba Holt Capital Lp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Amer National Bank & Trust invested 0.75% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 103,842 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Harvey Capital reported 0.24% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 29,088 shares. Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Fincl Bank Of Newtown, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,120 shares. Private Tru Communication Na invested in 21,615 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Troy Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 5,172 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Financial Stocks to Trade Into Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Bank Of America’s Generous Capital Return Plan Indicates A Payout Ratio Exceeding 100% For 2019 – Forbes” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bank of America is Buying Back Stock. Should You Join In? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investors Should Just Keep Banking On Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big Banks Just Announced Big Dividend Increases And Share Repurchase Programs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14M and $608.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,405 shares to 6,645 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).