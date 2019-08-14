Private Wealth Partners Has Increased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding; Clough Capital Partners LP Decreased Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Position as Share Value Declined

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 9,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 50,760 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.75 million, up from 41,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $8.55 during the last trading session, reaching $195.56. About 2.99 million shares traded or 28.86% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 01/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +2.4% On Year; 12/03/2018 – MORE: Harvey Schwartz to retire from Goldman, David Solomon to serve as sole president and COO; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs agreed to pay the Federal Reserve $54.75 million to settle claims that the bank allowed foreign exchange traders to wrongly share information about investment positions; 30/05/2018 – TRADESHIFT SAYS RAISING $250 MLN IN A SERIES E FUNDING ROUND LED BY GOLDMAN SACHS & PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD; 08/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 21.3 FROM SFR 20.3; 21/03/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS MEAN GENDER PAY GAP FOR GOLDMAN SACHS (UK) SVC LTD OF 16.1 PCT; 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 18/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein: Economy looks ‘awfully good’ and should keep growing; 10/04/2018 – TESLA: GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS IT STILL EXPECTS THE COMPANY TO RAISE CAPITAL LATER THIS YEAR GIVEN MODEL 3 CASH BURN AND TARGETED GROWTH PROJECTS

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 21,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The hedge fund held 46,607 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86M, down from 68,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $155.12. About 342,792 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 17/04/2018 – GW PHARMA’S CANNABIDIOL DRUG GETS FAVORABLE FDA STAFF REVIEW; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 19/04/2018 – FDA Committee Votes 13-0 Finding That GW Pharma Drug’s Risk-Benefit Profile Is Favorable; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publication of scientific paper documenting results of commercial samples; 19/04/2018 – Epilepsy Foundation Testifies Before FDA Advisory Committee in Support of Potential First-Ever Cannabidiol Drug to Treat Dravet; 04/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis; 19/04/2018 – Epilepsy Foundation Testifies Before FDA Advisory Committee in Support of Potential First-Ever Cannabidiol Drug to Treat Dravet Syndrome; 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five New Epidiolex® (cannabidiol) Patents; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT…; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14M and $608.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 5,120 shares to 18,515 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,870 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 298 shares. Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pinebridge Invests LP reported 0.31% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tdam Usa holds 0.02% or 1,776 shares in its portfolio. Lomas Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 4.48% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability, Washington-based fund reported 984,703 shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mngmt invested in 45,757 shares. Northeast Mngmt has 0.62% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Company holds 0.23% or 1.70 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bartlett & Comm Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Interocean Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 80,744 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Kings Point Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 459 shares. Eaton Vance reported 707,589 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl, a Minnesota-based fund reported 376,962 shares. Brinker Cap has invested 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

