Private Wealth Partners Has Cut Its Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $2.75 Million; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Bluemar Capital Management Raised Stake

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 16,858 shares as the company's stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 113,258 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 96,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 2.73M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500.

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 15,374 shares as the company's stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,870 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 25,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $107.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $176.73. About 3.69M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.82M for 50.78 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "NVIDIA's Gaming Business in 3 Charts – Yahoo Finance" on July 23, 2019

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Goldman Sachs – This Is A Business In Trouble – Seeking Alpha" on July 21, 2019

