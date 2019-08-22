Private Wealth Partners Has Boosted By $458,892 Its Apple (AAPL) Holding; 2 Analysts Covering Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 1.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Wealth Partners Llc acquired 2,428 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Private Wealth Partners Llc holds 176,868 shares with $33.60M value, up from 174,440 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $960.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $212.64. About 21.56M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/03/2018 – Foxconn suffers first yearly profit drop since 2008 as iPhone slumps; 27/03/2018 – Apple Services to Drive Next Leg of Growth, Says Schoenstein (Video); 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet President Donald Trump on Wednesday, according to an official schedule released by the White House; 10/05/2018 – Apple scraps Irish data […]; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 29/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 13/05/2018 – ‘Groundhog Day’ for Apple and Samsung as patents case back in court; 17/04/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM: LITIGATION VS APPLE, OTHERS ASSERTED 2 PATENTS; 25/03/2018 – The Week Ahead: Apple Unveils Education Product and S.U.V.s Take the Stage at New York Auto Show; 29/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:

Among 3 analysts covering Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Raymond James Financial has $96 highest and $9200 lowest target. $93.75’s average target is 20.72% above currents $77.66 stock price. Raymond James Financial had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The company was maintained on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo. See Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) latest ratings:

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 42,126 shares to 21,494 valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 11,793 shares and now owns 405,755 shares. Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) was reduced too.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 1.86% above currents $212.64 stock price. Apple had 74 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, May 28. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $20500 target. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, July 31. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was maintained by Monness with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $220 target in Monday, March 25 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 30 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Friday, July 19.

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.78 billion. The firm operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other divisions. It has a 11.01 P/E ratio. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties.

The stock increased 1.34% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $77.66. About 768,240 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.