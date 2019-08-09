Private Wealth Partners Cut Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Penobscot Investment Management Company Cut Its Stake in Bb&T (BBT) by $644,000

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 20.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 53,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, down from 67,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.38. About 1.54M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 3,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 69,519 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.53 million, down from 72,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $296.07. About 994,963 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Grp Inc reported 337 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh holds 1,800 shares. Old Dominion Capital Management Incorporated holds 28,557 shares or 2.79% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 143,249 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Burney Communication holds 0.09% or 5,531 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 73,957 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co owns 57,058 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Co accumulated 428,131 shares or 1.77% of the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors, Minnesota-based fund reported 960 shares. Bankshares Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited invested 0.43% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Brown accumulated 4,202 shares. Bluestein R H & accumulated 1.19% or 81,878 shares. Acadian Asset Llc owns 5,873 shares. Park Avenue Securities Lc has 0.14% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 9,261 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 40,718 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14M and $608.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,428 shares to 176,868 shares, valued at $33.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 22,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $795.68M for 46.55 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.37 million were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 27,012 shares. Kames Capital Pcl holds 0.03% or 19,259 shares. Natixis reported 12,788 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd holds 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 473,699 shares. Parsec Mgmt accumulated 0.51% or 172,335 shares. Rnc Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 54,640 shares. Cap Rech Glob Invsts reported 1.37 million shares stake. Johnson Financial Gru Inc owns 0.01% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 1,475 shares. Basswood Cap Management Llc has invested 0.12% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Connecticut-based Hartford Fincl Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.09% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Sandy Spring Bank has invested 0.05% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Boston holds 0.35% or 5.74 million shares. Moreover, Pettyjohn Wood And White has 1.26% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 83,271 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Management holds 0.17% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 79,400 shares.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $776.84 million for 11.61 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3,630 shares to 16,245 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 9,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.