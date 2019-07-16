Private Wealth Partners Cut By $477,950 Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding; LED MEDICAL DIAGNOSTICS COMMON SHARE (LEDIF) Sellers Decreased By 60.32% Their Shorts

LED MEDICAL DIAGNOSTICS INC COMMON SHARE (OTCMKTS:LEDIF) had a decrease of 60.32% in short interest. LEDIF’s SI was 5,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 60.32% from 12,600 shares previously. With 68,200 avg volume, 0 days are for LED MEDICAL DIAGNOSTICS INC COMMON SHARE (OTCMKTS:LEDIF)’s short sellers to cover LEDIF’s short positions. It closed at $0.269 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 5.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 1,975 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.98%. The Private Wealth Partners Llc holds 32,836 shares with $7.95 million value, down from 34,811 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $123.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $280.58. About 1.33M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49

LED Medical Diagnostics Inc. develops and markets diagnostic dental imaging products and software in North America. The company has market cap of $11.28 million. The Company’s products include Velscope Vx system, a device for the enhanced visualization of oral mucosal abnormalities, such as oral cancer and premalignant dysplasia; VELscope Vx imaging adapter for fluorescence and white-light clinical imaging; Vx VELcaps to prevent patient cross contamination; Vx VELsheaths, a single use plastic sheath to prevent patient cross contamination; and VELscope and Vx Value Bundle, a portable handheld device used to conduct oral tissue examinations. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides XrayVision DICOM Capture View , a dental imaging suite to capture, storage, retrieve, and view images across an entire organization; XV4 Mobile for patient follow-up and emergency use in the operating room, remote or mobile clinic, or at home; XVWeb, a Web application that allows an organization to view their images from various Web-enabled devices; and XrayVision, an open-architecture digital image management program.

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 9,420 shares to 50,760 valued at $9.75M in 2019Q1. It also upped Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 4,888 shares and now owns 241,989 shares. The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) was raised too.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco had 28 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Citigroup. As per Monday, June 3, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, May 9. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $255 target in Friday, March 8 report. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Raymond James. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by RBC Capital Markets.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W, worth $727,935.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Partners Mngmt owns 20,788 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Garde Capital Incorporated has 4,376 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. City holds 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 385 shares. Bokf Na reported 32,941 shares stake. 1.74M were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Moreover, Koshinski Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Philadelphia Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,407 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw has invested 0.66% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Covington Mgmt reported 96,348 shares. Notis has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Factory Mutual Insurance Communications invested 0.18% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Tradition Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.5% or 7,538 shares. Fort LP reported 0.36% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Pecaut And Communication holds 11,750 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Associated Banc stated it has 1,120 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.73 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.