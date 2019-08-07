Private Wealth Partners Continues to Hold Position in Fireeye (FEYE); Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Cut Stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) as Market Value Declined

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 55.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 22,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 64,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 41,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.15. About 3.80 million shares traded or 4.06% up from the average. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Rev $820M-$830M; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Unveils SmartVision Edition to Detect Stealthy, Malicious Traffic Inside Networks; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 16/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE, REPORTS $525.0M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 04/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Kevin Mandia, the CEO of FireEye, about the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to cybersecurity

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 32.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 584,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.59M, down from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 904,173 shares traded or 30.82% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ‘STILL DOING HOMEWORK’ ON BANKING POT COMPANIES; 21/03/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA CEO PORTER SPEAKS AT TORONTO EVENT; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING 2882.TW SAYS ITS BANKING AND INSURANCE UNITS SCRAP PLAN TO BUY 100 PCT STAKE IN MALAYSIA’S THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA BERHAD; 27/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SCOTIABANK URUGUAY’S IDR AT ‘BBB+, UPGRADES VR; 06/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA $400M TRILLIUM CREDIT CARD ABS; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ENDS COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER ANNUAL MEETING

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 19,587 shares to 112,276 shares, valued at $19.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 35,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64B for 9.48 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 29,869 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited reported 302,470 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation owns 38,223 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0.07% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Nomura Hldgs Inc has 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). 1.04 million are held by Mariner Limited Liability. Icm Asset Inc Wa reported 0.25% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Masters Ltd Com has invested 0.63% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Moreover, Utah Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). 12.95 million are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Company. Grassi Mngmt has 0.1% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 42,100 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 41,594 shares. Paw Capital accumulated 145,000 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 28,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $608.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 6,816 shares to 60,282 shares, valued at $3.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 12,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,308 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

