Private Wealth Partners Boosted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose, Junto Capital Management LP Has Lifted by $8.45 Million Its Holding

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 44,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 302,427 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.03 million, up from 258,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $216.57. About 1.34M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 5,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,705 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 73,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.04. About 1.80 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $608.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 13,400 shares to 203,690 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,519 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Natl Bank Na, Texas-based fund reported 66,898 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 54,723 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Archford Strategies Limited Co has invested 0.99% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Homrich Berg reported 45,399 shares. Roundview Ltd Llc invested in 0.65% or 45,937 shares. Cypress Mgmt (Wy) reported 41,699 shares stake. Boston Family Office Ltd Com holds 1.09% or 170,128 shares in its portfolio. Punch Associates Inv Incorporated invested in 0.55% or 108,557 shares. Neumann Mngmt Lc reported 1.45% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Trust Com Of Vermont owns 224,578 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 6.17 million shares. Synovus Finance reported 0.33% stake. Swedbank reported 2.66M shares. Tennessee-based Delta Asset Limited Co Tn has invested 0.72% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Horizon Inv Serv holds 6,039 shares.

