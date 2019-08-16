Private Wealth Partners Boosted Duke Energy New (DUK) Position by $1.42 Million; Troy Asset Management LTD Has Cut Altria Group (MO) Position by $212.95 Million

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 94.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 3.74M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 213,576 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, down from 3.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.37M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 471.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 16,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 19,393 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 3,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 2.06 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Closing Will Result in $1.58B of Net Proceeds; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Com has invested 0.28% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Cincinnati Casualty owns 66,300 shares. Amer Svcs reported 14,343 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Csat Inv Advisory Lp owns 49 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 21,616 were reported by Advisor Prns Limited Liability Com. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora has invested 0.09% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Provise Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 29,797 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company stated it has 600 shares. Moreover, Guardian Inv Mgmt has 1.41% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 18,082 shares. Montag A & Inc reported 23,996 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. First Citizens Commercial Bank And Tru Co invested in 0.65% or 64,330 shares. M&T Fincl Bank reported 313,843 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Co invested in 55,042 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Ser stated it has 670 shares.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14M and $608.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1,354 shares to 13,862 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,744 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Company Clx Us (NYSE:CLX) by 2,000 shares to 47,000 shares, valued at $7.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Harbour Invest Mngmt And Counsel Ltd holds 3,603 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Oarsman Capital invested in 0.14% or 5,280 shares. New England Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com owns 3,980 shares. Pictet Asset Management accumulated 0.2% or 1.60M shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4.59 million shares. Trust Com Of Vermont owns 51,109 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Gm Advisory Gp owns 22,021 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Convergence Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has 1.52% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 121,509 shares. Albion Finance Group Inc Incorporated Ut reported 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Interocean Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mufg Americas Hldg Corp has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Pittenger Anderson has 38,309 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 613,080 shares.