Private Wealth Partners Boosted Blackrock (BLK) Position; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering William Hill plc (LON:WMH)

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased Blackrock Inc (BLK) stake by 67.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Wealth Partners Llc acquired 1,435 shares as Blackrock Inc (BLK)’s stock rose 3.96%. The Private Wealth Partners Llc holds 3,563 shares with $1.52M value, up from 2,128 last quarter. Blackrock Inc now has $73.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $478.69. About 307,720 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK, & KYRIBA REPORT A PARTNERSHIP TO HELP OPTIMIZE LIQUI; 13/03/2018 – BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc: Dividend Declaration; 18/04/2018 – BlackRock Sanguine About Opportunities for Equities and Earnings (Video); 25/05/2018 – BlackRock Says Turkey Lacks Options, Other Than Rate Hikes (Video); 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS – PUBLISHED ITS RESPONSE TO RECENT INQUIRIES IT HAS RECEIVED FROM BLACKROCK INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP GROUP; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – QTRLY FIXED INCOME NET FLOWS $ 26,683 MLN; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK NAMES BILL FORD, PEGGY JOHNSON, MARK WILSON TO BOARD; 09/05/2018 – BlackRock is the world’s largest asset manager; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 27/03/2018 – Market Fundamentals ‘Still Very Encouraging,’ Says BlackRock’s Turnill (Video)

Among 4 analysts covering William Hill PLC (LON:WMH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. William Hill PLC had 25 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Peel Hunt upgraded William Hill plc (LON:WMH) on Tuesday, January 8 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 21 by Peel Hunt. The stock of William Hill plc (LON:WMH) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, January 10. The stock of William Hill plc (LON:WMH) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, January 14. On Monday, January 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Berenberg upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 17 report. Barclays Capital maintained William Hill plc (LON:WMH) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and GBX 215 target. Numis Securities maintained William Hill plc (LON:WMH) rating on Monday, January 21. Numis Securities has “Hold” rating and GBX 190 target. The stock of William Hill plc (LON:WMH) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 8. See William Hill plc (LON:WMH) latest ratings:

02/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 197.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 175.00 Initiates Starts

24/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 285.00 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

06/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 230.00 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 229.00 New Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. The company has market cap of 1.43 billion GBP. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services.

More recent William Hill plc (LON:WMH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Eldorado Resorts Completes Transaction with William Hill US to Bring Sports Wagering to Company’s National Casino Portfolio – Business Wire” on January 29, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Eldorado Resorts Partners with William Hill US to Bring Sports Wagering to Company’s National Casino Portfolio – Business Wire” on September 05, 2018. Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IGT And William Hill US Form Strategic Partnership For US Lotteries – PR Newswire” with publication date: September 25, 2018 was also an interesting one.

The stock decreased 0.27% or GBX 0.45 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 163.95. About 1.93 million shares traded. William Hill plc (LON:WMH) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. BlackRock had 9 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, January 29. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $500 target in Monday, April 15 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. On Friday, January 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Barclays Capital.

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) stake by 5,120 shares to 18,515 valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) stake by 1,354 shares and now owns 13,862 shares. Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) was reduced too.