Private Wealth Advisors Trimmed Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding as Share Price Rose; Wolverine Asset Management Boosted Its Procter And Gamble Co (Put) (PG) Stake by $4.94 Million as Stock Price Rose

Private Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 23,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 26,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $117.83. About 1.24M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) (PG) by 376.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 60,100 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25 million, up from 12,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $120.35. About 1.44M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $267.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,118 shares to 103,851 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.