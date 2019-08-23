Private Wealth Advisors Trimmed Chevron New (CVX) Holding by $301,227; Shares Rose; Gruss & Co Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Boosted by $509,600 as Market Valuation Declined

Private Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 23,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 26,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $116.47. About 1.60 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 127.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $6.86 during the last trading session, reaching $165.05. About 10.13 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba founder Jack Ma says friction between U.S. and China to be expected; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 18/04/2018 – THAI GOVERNMENT SAYS ALIBABA GROUP TO INVEST MORE THAN 10 BILLION BAHT IN ‘DIGITAL HUB’ IN EASTERN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba co-founder claims many Americans ‘want to stop China’ from upgrading its tech

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Navellier & Associates stated it has 0.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, L & S Advisors has 0.48% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 28,815 shares. Doliver Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Arrowmark Colorado Liability has 0.01% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,600 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corporation invested in 0.76% or 1.67M shares. Sol Mngmt holds 7,355 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Co reported 79,242 shares stake. 131,630 are held by Skba Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Bridges Investment Mngmt has 256,751 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd Llc reported 71,368 shares. Lvw Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 3,848 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Murphy Inc holds 0.93% or 49,235 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.78% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 15.98M shares. Argyle Cap Management has invested 1.51% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $267.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,479 shares to 15,309 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 19,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

