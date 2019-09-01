Private Wealth Advisors Lifted Its At&T (T) Position; Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Lowered Its Holding in Voya Financial (VOYA) as Market Value Rose

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 10,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 103,851 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 93,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 20.42 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T, TIME WARNER INC SAW U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ANTITRUST LAWSUIT COMING, WERE PREPARED TO LITIGATE; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs Third Tower Deal to Contribute to FirstNet Buildout; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Could Win M&A Battle with U.S. Government (Video); 15/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial delayed two days; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Lawyers battle over evidence in AT&T-Time Warner suit; 12/05/2018 – The AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp,” the White House says; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC SAYS “IMPACT OF THE USF CHANGE WAS TO DECREASE OPERATING REVENUES AND EXPENSES APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION IN 2018”; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 30,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 68,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 872,965 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 16/04/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution; 15/05/2018 – Voya Financial Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of National Day of Service; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To European CLO Deal Voya Euro CLO I; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25 million and $173.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Quality (QUAL) by 4,047 shares to 89,576 shares, valued at $7.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 1 (SHY) by 12,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Ibonds Dec 2020 Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 140,313 shares. 142,162 were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Element Mngmt Llc holds 45,973 shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0.03% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 32,737 shares. Shell Asset reported 12,160 shares stake. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has 0.39% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 76,745 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Bridgeway Mngmt owns 0.73% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 1.17M shares. Baystate Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 100 shares. Highbridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 61,200 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.04% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Tucson.com which released: “Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Voya Financial’s (VOYA) CEO Rod Martin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Voya Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:VOYA) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Voya Financial Releases 2018/2019 Impact Report: A Secure Financial Future for All – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $100,557 activity.