Private Wealth Advisors Lifted At&T (T) Holding By $313,658; OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering OceanaGold (TSE:OGC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. OceanaGold has $5.5 highest and $4.75 lowest target. $5.08’s average target is 59.25% above currents $3.19 stock price. OceanaGold had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Desjardins Securities on Monday, March 11. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. National Bank Canada maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5 target in Thursday, March 21 report. See OceanaGold Corporation (TSE:OGC) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Hold New Target: $5 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $4.75 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $5.5 Upgrade

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 10.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Wealth Advisors Inc acquired 10,118 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Private Wealth Advisors Inc holds 103,851 shares with $3.26M value, up from 93,733 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $255.45B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 21.61 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T Revenue Falls; 23/05/2018 – AT&T Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q REV. $38.0B, EST. $39.39B; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 11/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: AT&T CEO Says Cohen Payments ‘Big Mistake,’ Chief Lobbyist Retiring; 26/03/2018 – Sling TV Chief: “There Would Be Severe Bleeding” From AT&T-Time Warner Deal; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin Amer; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE APRIL 10, 2018; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COHEN APPROACHED THEM TO OFFER ADVICE ON TRUMP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 2.10% above currents $35.26 stock price. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $37 target in Monday, June 24 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold mining company, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Philippines, New Zealand, and the United States. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. The firm explores for gold and copper deposits. It has a 35.44 P/E ratio. The Company’s flagship asset is the Didipio gold-copper mine located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines.