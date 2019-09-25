Private Wealth Advisors Increased Its Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $1.86 Million; Pioneer Investment Management Has Boosted Its 2U (TWOU) Stake by $6.65 Million

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 249.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 8,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 12,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, up from 3,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $225.41. About 4.52 million shares traded or 18.46% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 86.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 179,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 387,272 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.58 million, up from 207,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 1.41M shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.42 – $0.41; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Chernis Has Stepped Down From Board to Take on COO Role; 30/04/2018 – 2U Expands its Partnership with the Top-Ranked USC Sol Price School of Public Policy to Deliver USC Price’s Online Master of Pu; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.13 – $0.10; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Rev $95.1M-$96.1M; 11/04/2018 – 2U: Andrew Hermalyn Will Become Pres of 2UGrad; 03/05/2018 – 2U SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 21C TO 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 22/04/2018 – DJ 2U Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWOU); 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $401.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Town & Country State Bank & Communication Dba First Bankers Communication has invested 1.97% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 47,767 are owned by Security. Canandaigua Bancshares holds 15,456 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.43% or 1.77M shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 1.99M shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 58,703 shares in its portfolio. Boston Common Asset Management Limited Company has invested 1.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 13,563 are held by West Oak Capital Ltd Liability. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated has 0.39% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 22,336 shares. 75,318 are held by Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi. Clarkston Prtn Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bender Robert And Assoc stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 191,997 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Boston Rech has invested 0.82% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $122.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT) by 641,133 shares to 664,159 shares, valued at $37.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 9,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,714 shares, and cut its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII).