Private Wealth Advisors Increased Home Depot (HD) Stake by $1.86 Million as Market Value Rose; At&T (T) Holder North American Management Has Boosted Its Position by $695,277

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 249.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 8,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 12,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, up from 3,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $226.45. About 1.54M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets

North American Management Corp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 21,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 208,627 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.99 million, up from 187,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.69. About 13.75M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 03/04/2018 – Time Warner Defends `No Blackout’ Offer as Fix for AT&T Deal; 07/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 30/05/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Not the consensus view, but from a top notch source – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Statement Regarding Planned Vrio Corp. IPO; 04/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Hones In on `No Blackout’ Offer as Time Warner Fix; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$57.9 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustco Retail Bank N Y invested in 0.44% or 1,900 shares. Cohen Klingenstein reported 17,224 shares. North Star Mgmt stated it has 10,106 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has invested 0.44% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Aviva Public Limited Company owns 939,085 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Old Natl Bancshares In holds 90,783 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Budros Ruhlin And Roe owns 4,793 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Finance Counselors reported 0.74% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Lc has 0.16% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sequent Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 9,243 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability accumulated 355,448 shares. 923,759 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Alphamark Advisors Limited Co owns 590 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Page Arthur B has 3.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Van Eck Associate reported 67,171 shares.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $628.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,912 shares to 135,305 shares, valued at $18.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 53,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,554 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 30,724 are owned by Capital Invest Counsel Incorporated. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership holds 1.78% or 266,714 shares in its portfolio. 26,331 were accumulated by Virtu Limited Liability Company. Fifth Third Financial Bank has invested 0.58% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moors & Cabot has 1.33% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Tompkins Financial Corp, New York-based fund reported 17,154 shares. Whittier Communication owns 399,093 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Ser has invested 0.6% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 119,372 were reported by Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability. M&R Cap Management has invested 1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Interocean Capital Limited Company holds 35,265 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Jcic Asset Management has invested 0.18% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Brick & Kyle Associates has 62,935 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Northpointe Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 110,837 shares. 825,673 are held by South Dakota Inv Council.