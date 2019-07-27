Private Wealth Advisors Increased Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Rose; Viacom New (VIAB) Shares Declined While Permit Capital Upped Stake

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 285,600 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, up from 260,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 2.67M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Names Former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and Former Viacom Executive to Board; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling Redstone family, in bid for independence; 09/04/2018 – CBS Investor Says Viacom Deal Not ‘Optimal’ in Letter to Board (Video); 21/03/2018 – Freestyle Fridays Are Back! BET Networks Announces Launch of the Ultimate Search for Today’s Hottest MC with the Interactive Video-Upload Contest #FreestyleFridayBET Hosted at YouTube Spaces in Four Cities around the Globe; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Recruits Kids’ Choice Awards Prank Squad Featuring Global Slate of Digital Stars; 04/04/2018 – CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; 06/04/2018 – MTV Scores Highest Rated New Show in Six Years with “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”; 30/04/2018 – Viacom Unveils Viacom Digital Studios @ First-Ever Digital Content NewFront; 04/04/2018 – Report on Business: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 15/05/2018 – PAULSON & CO DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SYNERGY PHARMACEUTICALS – SEC FILING

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 269 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48 million, up from 5,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Blockchain Technology Disrupting a Rapidly Growing Listing of Industries and Human Capital Services; 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 16/05/2018 – Starting today, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10% off Whole Foods products that are already discounted. via @cnbctech; 27/04/2018 – NUTANIX’S AMAZON CLOUD KILLER DELAYED BY ENGINEERING SNAGS; 23/04/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Possible Plan to Build a Domestic Robot (Video); 06/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywood: EXCLUSIVE: @JackQuaid92 (The Hunger Games) is set as a lead in Amazon’s straight-to-series drama #TheBoys; 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helps Chinese businesses on Amazon; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India gets 26 bln rupees infusion for marketplace – Economic Times; 24/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie And Shaw reported 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Skylands Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.34% or 1,400 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Com stated it has 620 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Hanson Doremus Mngmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hendley & Commerce Incorporated owns 1,700 shares. Polaris Greystone Finance Gru Limited Liability Co holds 0.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,735 shares. Discovery Capital Lc Ct holds 2.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,180 shares. Ashfield Prtnrs Ltd Liability invested 2.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shaker Limited Liability Oh accumulated 1,416 shares. Davis Selected Advisers invested in 5.94% or 678,132 shares. Utd Asset Strategies reported 1.9% stake. 162 were reported by Renaissance Investment Limited. Lourd Ltd Company reported 1,367 shares stake. Fred Alger invested in 6.93% or 977,767 shares. Stifel Financial has 1.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 242,653 shares.

