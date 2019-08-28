Private Wealth Advisors Holds Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN); Marshall Wace Llp Upped Position in Intl Flvr & Frag (IFF) by $2.94 Million

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, up from 5,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.83. About 3.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Sears also announced a new development in its relationship with Amazon; 05/03/2018 – ARLnow: Sources: Amazon Toured Crystal City and Rosslyn Last Week; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 14/04/2018 – A look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 19/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy have announced a new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 15/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising and Prime subscriptions; 05/03/2018 – Finance Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – RYANAIR PLANS TO CLOSE THE VAST MAJORITY OF ITS DATACENTERS OVER THE NEXT THREE YEARS

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Intl Flvr & Frag (IFF) by 352.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 22,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The hedge fund held 29,507 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 6,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Intl Flvr & Frag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $107.33. About 1.02M shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 15/05/2018 – IFF NEEDS TO EDUCATE U.S. INVESTORS ABOUT FRUTAROM: IFF CEO; 07/05/2018 – IFF Acquires Frutarom in Biggest Flavor Deal Worth $7.1 Billion; 20/04/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Quadruple Average; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS M&A CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom are projected to have a combined revenue of $5.3 billion in 2018. The deal is expected to close in six to nine months; 07/05/2018 – S&P PLACED INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q EPS $1.63; 11/04/2018 – IFF Celebrates Positive Transformational Change in 2017 Report; 07/05/2018 – IFF Intends to Finance Cash Portion of Frutarom Acquisition via Existing Cash, New Debt and Around $2.2 Billion in New Equity

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btc Inc invested in 1.43% or 5,054 shares. Oz Management LP has invested 2.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nomura holds 0.54% or 71,489 shares. Family Firm Inc has 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability stated it has 8,089 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Tiger Eye Capital Limited Liability Company has 9,103 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 2.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Birinyi Associate invested in 12.08% or 15,839 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 4,768 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Maine-based Davis R M has invested 0.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hodges Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Texas-based Corda Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has 1.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Twin Tree Mngmt LP accumulated 3,641 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

