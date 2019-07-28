Private Wealth Advisors Holding in Chevron New (CVX) Lowered by $301,227 as Share Price Rose; Bowen Hanes & Co Holding in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) Raised as Market Valuation Rose

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 22,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 233,183 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.61M, up from 210,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS EXECUTIVE COMP PLAN APPROVED WITH 93% IN SUPPORT; 18/04/2018 – US-China trade fight would not hit Chinese growth until end of this year, says JPMorgan; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Elects New Board Member; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 09/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 560P; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – RUSAL REPRESENTED APPROXIMATELY 1% OF COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO AS AT 28 TH FEBRUARY 2018; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees Possible 40% Equity Correction in 2-3 Years (Video)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 26,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54 million shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM

Private Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $267.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 14,832 shares to 71,041 shares, valued at $5.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Chevron, ConocoPhillips better investments than Exxon, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha" on July 12, 2019

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com" on July 12, 2019

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 15,343 shares to 75,902 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,010 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

