Private Wealth Advisors Holding in Chevron New (CVX) Decreased by $301,227; Merck & Co (MRK) Holding Has Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 3,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 29,932 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, up from 26,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 5.92M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – Merck Data at ASCO 2018 to Showcase Progress and Further Optionality of Oncology Pipeline; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 09/03/2018 – CFRA Had Merck KGaA at Buy; 07/03/2018 – EISAI: MERCK TO PAY UP TO $650M FOR OPTIONS THROUGH 2020; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 09/05/2018 – New Study by Merck Animal Health Reveals Many Pet Parents Unprepared for the Dangers Posed by Fleas and Ticks

Private Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 23,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, down from 26,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.60M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGK) by 60,307 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $127.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 56,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,718 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

