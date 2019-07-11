Private Wealth Advisors Has Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $478,820 as Valuation Rose; Globeflex Capital LP Has Increased Its Pc Mall (PCMI) Stake

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Pc Mall Inc (PCMI) by 71.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 19,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,048 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 27,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Pc Mall Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.79. About 137,620 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 143.33% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 138.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 19/04/2018 – DJ PCM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCMI); 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); 21/03/2018 – PCM Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 28; 09/04/2018 – Paradigm Capital Management Exits Position in PCM; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O – REITERATING 2018 OUTLOOK FOR NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $2.00 – $2.10 PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 269 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48 million, up from 5,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $999.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $16.34 during the last trading session, reaching $2001.07. About 4.08 million shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kroger recruits Ocado’s robot army; 20/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) The games will be bundled in Amazon’s Prime subscription service – but free on Amazon’s Twitch; 27/04/2018 – As Amazon is growing to become one of the biggest websites in the world, it’s become more and more of a haven for counterfeits; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-For Amazon, deal with India’s Flipkart was a non-starter – Business Standard; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is sponsoring a horse with the same name as its audiobook company; 20/03/2018 – Amazon elbows Alphabet aside as second most valuable company; 26/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Amazon to increase price of annual Prime membership May 11:; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness following i investigation – but scores more; 02/04/2018 – Inside Jeff Bezos’ $84.9 billion empire

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “When and Where to Place Your Amazon Stock Purchase Order – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: New Highs Coming – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Partners Providence, Boosts Healthcare Presence – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JD Stock Is the Best Chinese Equity – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Attention Shoppers: Watch for Fakes on Amazon Prime Day – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Cap has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, First State Bank And Trust Of Newtown has 0.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Birinyi Assocs reported 15,839 shares. Strategic Limited invested in 5,736 shares or 3.95% of the stock. 15,890 were accumulated by First Long Island Investors Limited Co. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 656 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Lc has 1,022 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Ally Financial invested 4.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,724 were accumulated by Willingdon Wealth. Greystone Managed has invested 0.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 167,645 were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt Ltd. Moreover, Marathon Asset Llp has 1.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 47,484 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp accumulated 10,023 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 2,650 shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corp Mi has 1.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI) on Behalf of PCM Shareholders and Encourages PCM Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CZR, PCMI, and NRCG Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 15th – Nasdaq” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O’Reilly, LLP Investigates whether PCM, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its sale to Insight Enterprises – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Peter Lynch – 6/2/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boise Cascade Ord (NYSE:BCC) by 29,795 shares to 33,018 shares, valued at $884,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cactus Cl A Ord by 21,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,525 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).