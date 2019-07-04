Private Wealth Advisors Has Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $478,820; Holder Nuwave Investment Management Has Lifted Amgen (AMGN) Position

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 269 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, up from 5,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Uber Taps Amazon Division Head to Manage Northern, Eastern Europe; 12/04/2018 – Though Trump’s executive order does not reference Amazon by name, one analyst told CNBC it was a “shot across the bow” at Jeff Bezos’ company; 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO ADD BUSINESS SETTINGS TO ALEXA: AXIOS; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s sellers are going global, helping the company generate big profits; 20/03/2018 – NJ Governor: Statement from Governor Murphy on Newark’s Selection as a Finalist for Amazon’s HQ2; 01/05/2018 – Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders jumped on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet Monday night, echoing President Donald Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods Is Losing Executives Under New Owner Amazon; 10/05/2018 – Insiders say that the deal could make sense as Alphabet hopes to fend off Amazon and promote the use of its enterprise services; 19/04/2018 – Main Street: Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 3206.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 2,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,844 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $541,000, up from 86 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $188.58. About 1.93 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer Is Approximately 95.9%; 24/04/2018 – Amgen expects strong demand for new migraine prevention drug; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN SAYS PRELIMINARY PRORATION FACTOR ABOUT 95.9%; 18/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Amgen: KYPROLIS Multiple Myeloma Treatment Shows Overall Survival in Two Phase 3 Studies

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 14,595 shares to 215 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 8,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,036 shares, and cut its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset reported 73,670 shares stake. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability owns 40,702 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management, Oregon-based fund reported 210,402 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv holds 0.51% or 11,004 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has invested 0.16% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Green Square Capital Lc reported 7,704 shares. Axa invested in 362,244 shares. The New York-based Pinebridge Investments Lp has invested 0.96% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). The Kentucky-based Alphamark Llc has invested 0.11% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,334 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs has invested 0.26% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Spinnaker Trust holds 0.19% or 9,993 shares. Cardinal Mngmt owns 88,202 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 34,116 shares stake. Capital Guardian Tru Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

