Private Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed By $301,227 Its Chevron New (CVX) Position; Geron (GERN) Shorts Raised By 10.96%

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) had an increase of 10.96% in short interest. GERN's SI was 39.09 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.96% from 35.23M shares previously. With 4.75M avg volume, 8 days are for Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)'s short sellers to cover GERN's short positions. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.39. About 491,121 shares traded. Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) has declined 48.41% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.84% the S&P500.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 9.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,449 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Private Wealth Advisors Inc holds 23,753 shares with $2.93 million value, down from 26,202 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $237.85B valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $124.86. About 1.55M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION

Among 3 analysts covering Geron (NASDAQ:GERN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Geron had 3 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by FBR Capital. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 9 by Needham.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company has market cap of $259.26 million. The firm supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It currently has negative earnings. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.38 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron had 19 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, May 13. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has “Hold” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 14. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $145 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 18 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. $532,950 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM on Tuesday, January 15. $838,808 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was sold by Ourada Jeanette L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings.