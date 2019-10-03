Private Wealth Advisors Has Raised Its Home Depot (HD) Position by $1.86 Million; Stock Rose; Springbok Capital Management Holds Position in Stanley Black & Decker (Put) (SWK)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 249.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 8,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 12,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, up from 3,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $225.32. About 980,467 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Put) (SWK) by 2557.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 17,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The hedge fund held 18,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69 million, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $136.01. About 121,977 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intersect Cap Lc has 0.49% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,074 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt has invested 1.75% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 98,742 shares. Moreover, First Commonwealth Pa has 0.39% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,045 shares. Decatur owns 68,445 shares. Barr E S & Company reported 1,147 shares stake. Of Virginia Va has 1.52% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). River Mercantile Asset Management Llp has 57,537 shares. Montag A & Associate Inc reported 100,176 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. Orrstown Financial Service, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,791 shares. Lvw Limited Com holds 0.14% or 2,494 shares in its portfolio. Kj Harrison And Prns holds 0.19% or 2,875 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Savings Bank And Tru reported 40,214 shares. 13,563 were reported by West Oak Capital Limited Com.

