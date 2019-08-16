Private Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Chevron New (CVX) by $301,227 as Shares Rose; Holder Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Raised Boeing Co (BA) Stake

Private Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 23,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 26,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $115.63. About 4.18 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $329.79. About 2.46M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/03/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 240 Points and It’s Not Just Boeing — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IS AWARE OF AN INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINE FLIGHT NUMBER 1380; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid tr; 02/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT INTRODUCED NEW MOBILE VERSION OF ITS JDM FLIGHT DATA UPDATE TECHNOLOGY, AND A NEW ALLIANCE WITH BAD ELF; 10/05/2018 – Dividing the three business segments of Embraer has been delaying an agreement to combine operations with Boeing; 26/04/2018 – A fan blade on one of the Boeing’s 737s engine’s broke off; 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Investigation underway as Cuba mourns plane crash; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: AMERICAN AIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; SOUTHWEST ORDERED 40; 23/03/2018 – End to Boeing trade case good news for aerospace: Bombardier; 13/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: New Chinese Passenger Plane To Challenge Boeing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Inv Assocs holds 0.53% or 43,910 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt Inc owns 1.7% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 19,633 shares. Next Century Growth Ltd invested in 9,940 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nokota Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.23% stake. Paragon Capital owns 2,023 shares. Bangor Financial Bank reported 1,394 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.53% or 27,700 shares. Provise Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sand Hill Llc owns 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,867 shares. Moreover, Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 740 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsr owns 0.82% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,814 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Birch Hill Invest Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,537 shares. Thompson Investment Mngmt Inc owns 20,593 shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,934 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Private Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $267.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 11,176 shares to 71,668 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 11,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset Management Lp owns 15,660 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Steinberg Asset Mngmt accumulated 74,399 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Wms Prtnrs Ltd has 33,700 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 511,982 shares. Sterneck Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 6,157 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Moon Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 1,681 shares in its portfolio. Cap Llc has 15,443 shares. Edgar Lomax Communications Va has invested 5.05% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 13,428 are held by Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id. Wharton Business Gp Ltd Liability reported 9,238 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Inc holds 2.8% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 77,512 shares. Principal Gp Incorporated holds 4.21M shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 0.26% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 1.03 million shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs stated it has 0.31% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Huntington Fincl Bank invested in 389,202 shares or 0.79% of the stock.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.