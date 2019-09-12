Private Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $1.86 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $766,878 as Stock Price Rose

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 5,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 91,872 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.31 million, down from 97,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 23.56M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 249.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 8,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 12,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, up from 3,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $232.66. About 2.79 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.94% or 51,240 shares. Chilton Invest Ltd Company has invested 5.67% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 613,215 were accumulated by Sterling Ltd Liability Company. Blair William And Il holds 0.62% or 524,118 shares in its portfolio. Cannell Peter B And holds 105,289 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 58,703 shares. Cypress Mgmt holds 2.21% or 51,345 shares in its portfolio. Veritas Invest Management Llp holds 0.01% or 530 shares in its portfolio. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,126 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt has 17,850 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 522 shares. Iron Financial Ltd Company reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability has 0.34% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,388 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp accumulated 11,691 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj stated it has 0.64% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Westchester Capital Management Inc, which manages about $275.98M and $255.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6,068 shares to 42,944 shares, valued at $10.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T (NYSE:T) by 24,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gru Limited Liability Co has invested 1.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kistler reported 16,893 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) reported 26,433 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 4.46% or 151,900 shares. Pitcairn Company has invested 1.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd has invested 1.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Puzo Michael J accumulated 3.08% or 61,868 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt has 148,639 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 2.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mathes Communication accumulated 2.62% or 36,998 shares. Seatown Hldg Pte Ltd reported 132,700 shares or 3.25% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of Stockton owns 20,967 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 14.96 million shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Stephens Mgmt Grp Lc holds 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1,561 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough has invested 2.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

