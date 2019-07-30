Private Wealth Advisors Has Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; Osmium Partners Trimmed Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) Holding By $3.46 Million

Osmium Partners Llc decreased Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) stake by 40.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Osmium Partners Llc sold 138,400 shares as Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC)’s stock rose 12.84%. The Osmium Partners Llc holds 200,000 shares with $5.06M value, down from 338,400 last quarter. Franklin Covey Co (Call) now has $525.67M valuation. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $37.62. About 3,841 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 11.58% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 28/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership; 20/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Covey Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FC); 04/04/2018 – Franklin Covey 2Q Loss/Shr 20c; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering; 14/05/2018 – Millar, Inc. Enhances its Commitment to Learning through FranklinCovey’s All Access Training Pass; 04/04/2018 – FRANKLIN COVEY CO – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 30/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Recognized by HR.com with LEAD2018 Top Leadership Partner Award; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector; 01/05/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches New Leadership Development Solution: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 5.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Wealth Advisors Inc acquired 269 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Private Wealth Advisors Inc holds 5,324 shares with $9.48 million value, up from 5,055 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $939.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $13.97 during the last trading session, reaching $1898.48. About 1.82 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying the post office loses billions serving retailer; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Amazon.com plays catch-up in Brazil as local rivals thrive; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Introduces Amazon Experience Centers; 30/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Moto G6 now available at Amazon Prime-exclusive price; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Ryan Replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ Moves From Amazon to Netflix; 14/05/2018 – SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL ADOPTS COMPROMISE “HEAD TAX” ON CITY’S LARGEST COMPANIES, INCLUDING AMAZON.COM, TO FIGHT AFFORDABLE HOUSING CRISIS; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Closes In on Top Market-Value Spot — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco

Analysts await Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 184.62% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.13 per share. FC’s profit will be $5.17M for 25.42 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Covey Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -364.29% EPS growth.

Osmium Partners Llc increased Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC) stake by 178,350 shares to 516,750 valued at $13.07M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spark Networks Se stake by 979,151 shares and now owns 984,151 shares. Leaf Group Ltd was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold FC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.03 million shares or 0.76% more from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 582 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd has 63,465 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 11,200 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 1 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 18,672 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Lp owns 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 13,944 shares. Osmium Limited has 11.05% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Legal General Group Incorporated Pcl owns 1,597 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York invested in 0% or 5,726 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability reported 64,307 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 20,400 were reported by Lapides Asset Limited Liability Company. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Rhumbline Advisers owns 12,718 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 14,428 shares. Illinois-based Grp One Trading LP has invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Capital Management Limited Liability Company Nj has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 8,032 are held by Capital Intl Inc Ca. Jupiter Asset Management Limited holds 460 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Liability Co invested 2.82% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alps Advisors Inc invested in 0.07% or 5,765 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 393,681 shares. 616 were accumulated by Mairs & Pwr Inc. Community Bancorp Na reported 110 shares stake. Moreover, Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 2.66% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Paloma invested in 411 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Selkirk Mgmt Lc reported 14.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Cooperman Leon G has 0.82% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Valmark Advisers owns 881 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cibc World Mkts stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Evercore. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, February 1 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, March 15. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. Deutsche Bank maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, February 1 with “Buy” rating.