Private Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $301,227; Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Continues to Hold Holding in Renasant (RNST)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 23,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 26,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $117.74. About 2.56M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Renasant Corp (RNST) by 134.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 10,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 17,459 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $591,000, up from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Renasant Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $32.88. About 54,087 shares traded. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 19.71% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – EXCLUDING ONE-TIME TRANSACTION COSTS, MERGER IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO RENASANT’S ESTIMATED EARNINGS; 22/03/2018 – Renasant Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – WAYCASTER PROMOTED TO CEO FOR RENASANT; 30/04/2018 – Renasant: C. Mitchell Waycaster Named CEO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Renasant Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNST); 23/03/2018 – Renasant Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT & BRAND GROUP HOLDINGS, REPORT MERGER PACT; 24/04/2018 – Renasant 1Q EPS 69c; 19/03/2018 – Renasant Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 26-27; 30/04/2018 – Renasant: E. Robinson McGraw Will Become Executive Chairman

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 50,100 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Core (NASDAQ:CORE) by 9,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,047 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices E (IHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rench Wealth has 1.92% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 23,785 shares. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 0.42% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 8,509 shares. Waters Parkerson & Co accumulated 254,139 shares. Gsa Capital Llp has 22,370 shares. Capital Advsrs Limited Co reported 55,487 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp reported 550,622 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 2,886 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corp holds 75,500 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 37,858 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Invest Services has 8,675 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Andra Ap has 0.13% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 36,500 shares. Gfs Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 0.18% or 4,850 shares. Foundation Resources holds 4.79% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 185,334 shares. 44,652 are held by Cohen Capital Mgmt. Affinity Invest Advsr Llc invested 2.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Private Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $267.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 269 shares to 5,324 shares, valued at $9.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 14,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

