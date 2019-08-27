Private Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $301,227; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined, Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Raised by $2.30 Million Its Position

Private Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 23,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, down from 26,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 2.33 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 216.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 39,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 57,038 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 17,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $57.5. About 9.64 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 9,830 shares. Field Main National Bank has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Federated Inc Pa owns 12.16 million shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sunbelt has 1.16% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Citizens And Northern Corp invested 0.56% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Avalon Advisors holds 1.47% or 1.09 million shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation reported 0.45% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Linscomb And Williams owns 110,711 shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 127,788 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Intact Investment Mngmt has 0.34% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 19,709 were accumulated by Birch Hill Inv Advisors Lc. Duncker Streett & Commerce has invested 0.72% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Denali Advsrs Lc owns 290,000 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.15% or 6,915 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited stated it has 8.37 million shares or 0.89% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon helps customers avoid more than 1.5 billion robocalls this year – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ar Asset Mngmt has invested 5.41% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Da Davidson Commerce holds 0.35% or 169,842 shares in its portfolio. Lederer Assocs Investment Counsel Ca invested in 19,205 shares. Moreover, Jolley Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 2.03% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 22,795 shares. Assetmark Incorporated holds 130,267 shares. 23,156 are held by Sta Wealth Limited Liability Co. 31 are owned by Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited. Hartford Mgmt accumulated 36,008 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability invested 1.74% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 0.76% or 275,624 shares. Lakeview Capital Partners holds 0.82% or 10,878 shares. Bridgecreek Mgmt Ltd has 16,562 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co reported 90,835 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 3.47M shares. Ghp Investment Advsr accumulated 0.52% or 32,954 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $267.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,754 shares to 45,625 shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 11,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).