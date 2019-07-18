Private Wealth Advisors Has Cut Stake in Chevron New (CVX) by $301,227; As Chevron (CVX) Stock Value Rose, Holder Enterprise Financial Services Has Raised Its Position

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 80.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 8,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,085 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, up from 11,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $124.89. About 1.09 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron

Private Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 26,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $124.91. About 1.09 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF ‘TRAPPED CASH’ OVERSEAS BEFORE U.S. TAX OVERHAUL; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.84% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Stevens First Principles Advsr holds 254 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 14,327 are held by Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability Co. Marshall And Sullivan Wa owns 1,754 shares. Kepos Lp holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 48,117 shares. 143,065 were reported by Azimuth Cap Mngmt Lc. Hamilton Point Advisors Lc owns 25,461 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.36% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Welch Group owns 3.18% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 234,702 shares. 72,532 are owned by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. American Registered Inv Advisor holds 0.95% or 13,830 shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Co has invested 0.14% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Assetmark, California-based fund reported 130,267 shares. 75,500 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corp. Jennison Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Short Sellers Hold Their Ground on Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron aims for world’s lowest emission LNG plant in new Kitimat plan – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Better Way To Think About Energy ETFs – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Chevron – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Founders Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.27% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Kistler reported 14,853 shares. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,454 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Tru owns 4,170 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Murphy Cap Mgmt owns 49,235 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Apriem Advsr reported 6,407 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru Incorporated has invested 0.75% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Millennium Management Limited Com accumulated 1.39 million shares or 0.26% of the stock. Buckhead Management Lc reported 1.83% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares stated it has 46,465 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. The Tennessee-based Chickasaw Capital Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 47,466 shares. Polaris Greystone Grp Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 9,491 shares. Inv Counsel has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.38 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $267.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,754 shares to 45,625 shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 11,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.