Private Wealth Advisors Has Cut Its Holding in Chevron New (CVX) by $301,227; Cvs Health (CVS) Holding Maintained by Middleton & Co Inc

Private Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 26,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54 million shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 62.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 16,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,731 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca stated it has 6,054 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.31% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 36,968 shares. Spinnaker Tru owns 0.33% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 26,415 shares. Staley Advisers invested 2.63% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc owns 87,672 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 48,582 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Barclays Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.92M shares. The Ohio-based Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.14% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Roberts Glore Inc Il holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,925 shares. Moreover, Aperio has 0.55% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Shell Asset Mngmt Communications, Netherlands-based fund reported 311,743 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 8,880 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.71% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4.76 million shares. Kentucky-based Parthenon Limited has invested 0.47% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Private Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $267.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 11,625 shares to 91,538 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares. MERLO LARRY J had sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73M.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 8,835 shares to 106,619 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,149 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chase Investment Counsel has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jones Financial Cos Lllp reported 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Umb Bancorporation N A Mo has 121,496 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 11.74 million shares. Ballentine Partners Limited Liability reported 4,635 shares stake. Wright Serv Incorporated invested in 41,498 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & Company owns 146,299 shares. Strategic Inc holds 0.5% or 66,676 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, California-based fund reported 644,845 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc reported 147,490 shares. Seabridge Advisors reported 200 shares stake. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wesbanco State Bank Inc has 243,592 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Moreover, Of Vermont has 0.29% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 62,152 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 544 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

