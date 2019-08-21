Private Wealth Advisors Has Cut Holding in Chevron New (CVX) by $301,227 as Market Value Rose; Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Holding Has Upped by Donald Smith & Company Inc

Private Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 23,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, down from 26,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.13. About 4.71 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 32.20M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.10 million, up from 30.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.98% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 7.16M shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 30/05/2018 – Gold Fields to set aside acquisitions, sees industry costs rising-CEO; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Category 2 Transaction: Joint Venture In Ghana With Asanko Gold, Inc; 25/04/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD – QTR ENDED MARCH ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS $955 PER OZ VS $1,016 PER OZ YEAR AGO; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Gold Fields Operating Update March 2018 Quarter; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields Limited: March 2018 Operating Update; 28/03/2018 – Guyana Goldfields Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Gold Fields Publishes 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields and Asanko Gold to Partner in a Joint Venture in Ghana at the Asanko Gold Mine; 12/03/2018 – GHANA MILITARY INJURES 2 GOLD FIELDS MINEWORKERS DURING PROTEST; 19/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Private Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $267.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,118 shares to 103,851 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 11,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Advisory Rech Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Birch Hill Invest Ltd Llc accumulated 0.21% or 22,649 shares. Oregon-based Cutler Counsel Limited Liability has invested 2.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Confluence Invest Ltd reported 902,403 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 0.51% or 15,253 shares. Bb&T holds 219,156 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Moreover, Corecommodity Mgmt Llc has 0.51% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 1.05% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 66,592 are held by Mai. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Community Comml Bank Of Raymore owns 0.12% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,717 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,998 shares. Trexquant Inv LP reported 79,185 shares. Papp L Roy & Assocs reported 79,918 shares stake. Diversified holds 0.21% or 34,422 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Korea Electric Power Corp (NYSE:KEP) by 749,413 shares to 2.15 million shares, valued at $27.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.99 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC).

