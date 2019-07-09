Private Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Its At&T (T) Stake by $313,658; Westpac Banking Stake in Pepsico (PEP) Has Boosted by $21.30 Billion as Share Price Rose

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 164.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 173,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 279,450 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.25B, up from 105,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $130.91. About 4.77 million shares traded or 13.91% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 10,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,851 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 93,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 22.65M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 27/03/2018 – AT&T Says Dish Chairman Ergen’s Views Undercut Deal Opposition; 17/04/2018 – RCN CEO Holanda Testifies AT&T Merger Will Disadvantage Rivals; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on the dying pay-TV model; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 24/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CITYSWITCH WILL BEGIN TOWER CONSTRUCTION PLANS AS EARLY AS SECOND HALF OF 2018 AND WILL LEASE COMPLETED SITES TO AT&T; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a `Big Mistake’; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Sees FY18 Adj EPS Growth in Low Single Digits, Outlines Capital Plans; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: LOWER TAXES WILL START `VIRTUOUS’ CYCLE FOR GROWTH; 11/05/2018 – Jonathan Landay: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 08/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$24.5 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Inv Advisory Lc reported 0.24% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Com invested in 100,557 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Jp Marvel Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 1.11% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 108,823 shares. Hl Service Limited Com has invested 0.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cheviot Value Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 36,470 shares. 15,000 are owned by Ejf Capital Limited Company. Arbor, North Carolina-based fund reported 11,298 shares. Jnba Financial Advsrs holds 0.03% or 4,231 shares in its portfolio. North Amer holds 0.98% or 187,558 shares in its portfolio. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 508,019 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Guyasuta Inv Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.24% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Tru Communication Of Virginia Va accumulated 343,649 shares. Hudock Capital Gru Limited Liability reported 60,607 shares. Albion Gp Ut owns 83,567 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Lc holds 1.13% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 211,242 shares.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 50,353 shares to 59,828 shares, valued at $7.12B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 64,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,231 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI).