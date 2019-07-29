Private Wealth Advisors Has Boosted By $313,658 Its At&T (T) Holding; Carlson Capital LP Has Increased By $18.80 Million Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake

Carlson Capital LP increased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) stake by 175.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carlson Capital LP acquired 123,700 shares as Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)’s stock rose 3.80%. The Carlson Capital LP holds 194,300 shares with $29.59M value, up from 70,600 last quarter. Pioneer Nat Res Co now has $22.50B valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.56. About 1.22 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 10.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Wealth Advisors Inc acquired 10,118 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 4.73%. The Private Wealth Advisors Inc holds 103,851 shares with $3.26M value, up from 93,733 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $250.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 28.51M shares traded or 1.80% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/03/2018 – New York Post: AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY AT&T; 29/03/2018 – AT&T IS SAID TO DEVELOP NETWORKING SWITCH: INFORMATION; 11/05/2018 – Alert: AT&T’s chief said it had made a “big mistake” by; 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$78.36 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Joe Pompeo: Another tidbit: sources told me an idea was floated in which AT&T retains 80% ownership stake in Turner + spins off; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC SAYS “IMPACT OF THE USF CHANGE WAS TO DECREASE OPERATING REVENUES AND EXPENSES APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION IN 2018”; 27/03/2018 – SLING PRESIDENT IS BEING CROSS-EXAMINED BY AT&T LAWYER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 54,373 were reported by Rmb Capital Management Ltd Co. St Johns Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 14,290 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 0.27% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lakeview Cap Prtn Limited Liability Company accumulated 85,315 shares. Iowa-based Hills Comml Bank Trust has invested 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Evanson Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Perkins Coie Tru Communication invested in 67,606 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Schulhoff And Company Inc owns 101,387 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr Company owns 0.37% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 215,520 shares. Albion Grp Inc Ut has 83,567 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0.9% or 37,985 shares. Monarch Capital Management Incorporated holds 1.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 99,272 shares. Frontier Investment Mgmt accumulated 490,303 shares. Sequoia Advsr stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cordasco Net has 10,584 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T wins DOJ modernization deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: A Look At The 2 Key Metrics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T Inc. – Why I Own Shares For The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: The Mass Exodus Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: When Even Bad Is Good Enough – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by UBS. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”.

Carlson Capital LP decreased Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 145,061 shares to 936,858 valued at $37.16M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 13,571 shares and now owns 198,947 shares. Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pioneer Natural Resources cuts workforce by 25% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Among 12 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Citigroup. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 15 by TD Securities. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 22. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was downgraded by Stephens. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by Imperial Capital. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $198 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PXD in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating.