Private Wealth Advisors Has Boosted At&T (T) Stake; Nuveen Quality Preferred Income Fund 2 Has 0.79 Sentiment

Nuveen Quality Preferred Income Fund 2 (JPS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.31, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 41 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 52 sold and reduced positions in Nuveen Quality Preferred Income Fund 2. The funds in our database now possess: 16.12 million shares, down from 18.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Quality Preferred Income Fund 2 in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 29 Increased: 26 New Position: 15.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 10.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Wealth Advisors Inc acquired 10,118 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 4.73%. The Private Wealth Advisors Inc holds 103,851 shares with $3.26M value, up from 93,733 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $234.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.09. About 40.50 million shares traded or 43.29% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’; 20/03/2018 – Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: PRICES ON DIRECTV NOW PACKAGES WILL BE GOING UP; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Makes Final Pitch to Judge to Block AT&T’s Time Warner Deal; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 07/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 15/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial delayed two days

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Most Vital Indicators For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Ignore The Noise – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HBO And DirecTV May Sink AT&T Yet Again – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: 6%+ Yield Available From This Dividend Aristocrat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Assessing AT&T’s Debt And Dividend Safety By End Of Q1 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, February 14. Bank of America maintained the shares of T in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.53% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). National Investment Services Wi has invested 1.48% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Company reported 16,211 shares. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 111,230 shares. Mechanics Bancshares Department has 173,239 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 164,000 shares or 2.29% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc holds 0.41% or 243,380 shares. Georgia-based Southeast Asset Advsrs Inc has invested 0.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Atlas Browninc reported 43,213 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Lafayette Invs Inc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Harvey has invested 4.95% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 699,738 were reported by Mirae Asset Glob Investments Communications. Huber Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 147,589 shares. Bollard Gp Incorporated Lc invested 0.78% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). St Germain D J reported 100,616 shares.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.98 billion. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund for 381,698 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Llc owns 1.06 million shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 0.44% invested in the company for 168,411 shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 0.42% in the stock. Burney Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 221,113 shares.

More notable recent Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund declares $0.0560 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "JPS: A High-Yield (Yet Pricey) Closed-End Fund – Seeking Alpha" published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "JPS: Market Returns With Lower Volatility – Seeking Alpha" on December 28, 2018. More interesting news about Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "JPS: A Vote From Our Holy Grail CEF Screen – Seeking Alpha" published on May 06, 2019