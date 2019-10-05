Private Wealth Advisors Boosted Home Depot (HD) Stake by $1.86 Million as Market Value Rose; Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Holder Pennsylvania Trust Co Lowered Its Stake by $1.42 Million as Share Value Declined

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 38.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 9,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 15,433 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, down from 24,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $151.5. About 663,524 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 249.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 8,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 12,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, up from 3,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $227.93. About 3.02 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.66% or 308,521 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Incorporated owns 2,387 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Alpine Woods Lc holds 1.02% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 23,713 shares. Advsrs Capital Management Ltd holds 0.1% or 8,126 shares in its portfolio. First United Financial Bank Trust holds 2,714 shares. Capital International Inc Ca stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Intact Invest Management Inc reported 58,300 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Jennison Associates Limited Liability reported 4.71M shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Round Table Serv Limited Company holds 1,484 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 53,682 were accumulated by Keating Invest Counselors. Stephens Ar reported 68,131 shares. Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.4% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 4,646 were accumulated by Tiemann Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company. Buckhead Capital Lc holds 33,700 shares or 2.11% of its portfolio.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 124,957 shares to 140,367 shares, valued at $24.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 14,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL).

