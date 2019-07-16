Private Wealth Advisors Boosted At&T (T) Position by $313,658 as Valuation Rose; Ashmore Group Plc Decreased Position in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (ASR) as Market Value Declined

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 10,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,851 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 93,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.52. About 7.72 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/05/2018 – AT&T, Novartis Ties to Cohen Reveal Backdoor Bids to Reach Trump; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a `Big Mistake’; 22/03/2018 – AT&T Would Use Time Warner as a `Weapon,’ Justice Dept. Says; 20/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial Tip-Off Postponed by Snow; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 14/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.95 BLN; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Official Out Over Hiring of Trump’s Lawyer; 15/03/2018 – Daily Mail: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (ASR) by 45.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 2,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,656 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430,000, down from 4,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $164.37. About 8,616 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has declined 5.16% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ASR News: 05/04/2018 – Asur Airports Passenger Traffic +4.8% Y/y in March (Correct); 05/04/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Rose 5.3% Y/y in March; 05/04/2018 – ASUR MARCH PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 5.3% YOY; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASUR MARCH PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 4.8% YOY; 06/03/2018 ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for February 2018; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q OPER INCOME MXN2.20B, EST. MXN1.99B (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Rose 1.5% Y/y in Feb; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTION: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2018; 20/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report and Form 20-F; 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE ASURB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 365 PESOS FROM 361 PESOS

Analysts await Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 20.65% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.84 per share. ASR’s profit will be $66.42 million for 18.51 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.53 actual EPS reported by Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership reported 872,821 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP invested 0.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Nomura Holdings invested in 0.04% or 336,668 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 2,261 shares. Tiemann Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 29,322 shares. Montecito Commercial Bank And Tru stated it has 13,086 shares. Doliver Advsrs Lp holds 9,761 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers has 0.33% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Monetta Financial Svcs Inc reported 20,000 shares stake. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 41,081 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Company reported 191,456 shares. Investment Services has 8,800 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va has invested 1.42% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Tuttle Tactical Mgmt owns 100,233 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Limited reported 698,734 shares.

