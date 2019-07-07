Private Wealth Advisors Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $478,820; Market Value Rose; As Epam Sys (EPAM) Market Value Rose, Toth Financial Advisory Has Upped Position

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 1813.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 4,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,305 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, up from 225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $180.11. About 330,150 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 269 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48 million, up from 5,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO RAISE PRIME SUBSCRIPTION PRICE TO $119 FROM $99 IN US; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 29/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN RAJ SHAH COMMENTS ON AMAZON ON FOX NEWS; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 16/04/2018 – Fnac Darty strengthens ties with Google in bid to tackle Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Aptos Offers Amazon Pay with Multi-Currency Payment Option to Retailers and Shoppers; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing perception, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. Jeff Bezos doesn’t care; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Vows To Include Females, Minorities In Board Search — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

