Private Trust Co Upped Stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM); Enbridge (ENB) Stock Value Declined While Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Lifted Holding

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 14,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 385,626 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.91 million, up from 370,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.08. About 1.18M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration and Results of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners, LP Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Conflicts Committee; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENBRIDGE TO SELL STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSET FOR C$1.75B; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49 PERCENT OF ITS INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75 BILLION; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, C$45 TARGET PRICE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS WILL ‘ASSESS AT THE TIME’ IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR BACKS LESS DESIRABLE LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE

Private Trust Co increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 4,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 86,572 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68 million, up from 81,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $111.4. About 3.73 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Paris to get thousands of jobs due to Brexit – French finance minister; 13/05/2018 – ClearPath Capital: #SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead #IPO; 17/04/2018 – Goldman trumps profit estimates as bond trading shines; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Kushner, CIM to get $600 mln JPMorgan loan to build Brooklyn residential tower- Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Central Securities Corp holds 3.92% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 230,000 shares. Lumina Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.53% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 9,500 shares. Williams Jones & Associates Lc holds 528,662 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Mathes reported 31,658 shares. Clean Yield Gru Inc stated it has 5,502 shares. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability Com (Wy) reported 5,508 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Doliver Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 5,764 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. 5.50M are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Rodgers Brothers accumulated 0.32% or 10,376 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 43,946 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 5.57 million shares stake. First Dallas Secs Incorporated holds 9,254 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Ledyard Bank & Trust invested in 0.2% or 13,527 shares. Willow Creek Wealth holds 0.13% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,377 shares. Greenwood Cap Assoc Ltd Co holds 2.38% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 84,500 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $495.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 14,842 shares to 61,838 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steris Plc Ord by 3,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,014 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $792.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 59,964 shares to 338,934 shares, valued at $45.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 35,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,473 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

