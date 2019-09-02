Private Trust Co Upped Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) Holding By $366,048; Electron Capital Partners Trimmed By $4.04 Million Its Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Holding

Private Trust Co increased Marsh & Mclennan Cos. Inc. (MMC) stake by 56.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Trust Co acquired 3,936 shares as Marsh & Mclennan Cos. Inc. (MMC)’s stock rose 6.81%. The Private Trust Co holds 10,849 shares with $1.02 million value, up from 6,913 last quarter. Marsh & Mclennan Cos. Inc. now has $49.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $99.89. About 1.99M shares traded or 21.96% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 17/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Basildon ex-boxing champ Terry Marsh files appeal papers over conviction for assaulting election; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO ANDREW MARSH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 21/03/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q NET INCOME 41.3M RINGGIT; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 05/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 30/04/2018 – Feinstein Institute hosts Marc Feldmann for Marsh Lecture; 09/03/2018 – HYARD – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) stake by 46.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 192,147 shares as Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG)’s stock declined 12.00%. The Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 219,278 shares with $4.63M value, down from 411,425 last quarter. Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda now has $1.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 2.86 million shares traded or 151.99% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 31/05/2018 – REG-GOLAR LNG LIMITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GOLAR’S SHARE OF ANNUAL EBITDA FROM EFFECTIVE INTEREST IN POWER STATION AND FSRU IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $100 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Limited Interim Results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 2 analysts covering Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Marsh & McLennan Companies has $10500 highest and $95 lowest target. $99.33’s average target is -0.56% below currents $99.89 stock price. Marsh & McLennan Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mercer Appoints Michael Cianciulli to Philadelphia Office Business Leader, Wealth – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NACD and Marsh & McLennan Offer New Road Map for Effective Corporate Governance in the Digital Age – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Jamil Jaffer and Kaushik Mehta Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “McGill & Partners signs agreement to acquire renewal rights to certain specialty business from Marsh Limited and JLT Specialty (Marsh) – GuruFocus.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Private Trust Co decreased Ishares Tr Europe And Far East (EFA) stake by 11,779 shares to 29,999 valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cme Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 2,043 shares and now owns 1,445 shares. Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Incorporated owns 373,680 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Charter Trust invested in 19,700 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Wallace Cap, a Texas-based fund reported 2,451 shares. Ajo Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Comerica Bankshares owns 120,608 shares. Shelton Cap reported 716 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar stated it has 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.04% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 476,691 shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc holds 0% or 75 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 166,826 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.2% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 430,955 shares. Lourd Capital Limited Co invested in 2,749 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd invested in 0% or 5,075 shares. Automobile Association holds 0.07% or 307,205 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Golar LNG Limited has $2700 highest and $22 lowest target. $25’s average target is 113.49% above currents $11.71 stock price. Golar LNG Limited had 4 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy”. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The stock of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25.

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.62 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.90% EPS growth.

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Golar LNG (GLNG) Shares Tank on Wider-Than-Expected Q2 Loss – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Golar LNG (GLNG) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Golar LNG (GLNG) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: A Beat in Store? – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JNJ, GILD, GLNG – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: SRPT, GLNG, OLED – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) stake by 807,596 shares to 1.17M valued at $89.52 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tellurian Inc New stake by 1.14 million shares and now owns 3.07 million shares. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was raised too.