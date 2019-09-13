Private Trust Co Trimmed Waste Management (WM) Holding by $789,245 as Market Valuation Rose; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Trimmed Its Position in Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) as Stock Value Rose

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 5,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 285,883 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.25M, down from 290,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $230.05. About 278,066 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY REACHED PACT WITH TEAMSTERS; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Continues to Work Closely With TCRC and Made Significant Movement in Bargaining; 29/05/2018 – CP and the IBEW Reach a Tentative Three-Year Agreement; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY RECEIVES 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – MEETING WITH IBEW LATER ON APRIL 18, PRESENTING UNION WITH STREAMLINED 3-YEAR AND 5-YEAR AGREEMENTS FOR CONSIDERATION; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Teamsters Union Reach Tentative Agreement — Union; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Received 72-Hour Strike Notice From Unions; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Canada notifies Canadian Pacific of possible strike; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOTH TCRC AND IBEW WHICH AVERTS POTENTIAL WORK STOPPAGE OF 12:01 AM EASTERN TIME APRIL 21, 2018; 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 53.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 6,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 5,932 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $684,000, down from 12,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $112.07. About 873,290 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Waste Management, Inc. Elects William B. Plummer to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Waste Management (WM) Reports Election of William B. Plummer to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tcw Group Inc Inc invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.14% or 477,472 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Capital Invsts has 0.09% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Howe Rusling invested in 91 shares. Spinnaker reported 7,211 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested in 0.19% or 1.13 million shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc reported 7,675 shares. Destination Wealth Management reported 2,206 shares. 85,703 are owned by Nomura Asset Management. Brick Kyle Associates owns 0.31% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,833 shares. Perritt Mngmt holds 0.18% or 4,698 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability owns 374,404 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.67% or 1.66M shares in its portfolio. 624 were reported by Wealthcare Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Bessemer Group accumulated 1.45M shares.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $495.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Total Bond Mkt (AGG) by 5,823 shares to 28,280 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp. (NYSE:SYK).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.85 million for 24.36 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EIDO) by 369,634 shares to 3.32M shares, valued at $86.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 45,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).