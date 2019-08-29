Private Trust Co Trimmed Position in Mastercard Cl A (MA) as Share Price Rose; National Cinemedia (NCMI) Position Held by Polygon Management Ltd

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 63,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $627.84M market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.95. About 244,507 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.32, REV VIEW $433.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – 2018 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES 2018 ADJ OIBDA $200M TO $215M; 14/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Declares Dividend of 17c; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q REV. $80.2M, EST. $74.7M; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 12/03/2018 National CineMedia 4Q Loss/Shr 7c

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 1,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 16,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, down from 18,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $278.24. About 2.02M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Invsts Limited holds 690,014 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Mig Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 202,975 shares. Bell Commercial Bank reported 2,227 shares. Acg Wealth has 0.05% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,642 shares. Northstar Invest Advisors Llc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Private Ocean Ltd Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Davis R M has 0.03% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Accuvest reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tuttle Tactical Mgmt holds 1.07% or 22,694 shares. Aviance Cap Llc owns 688 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Btg Pactual Asset Mgmt Limited owns 12,725 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Steadfast Cap Mngmt Lp holds 382,542 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Jlb And Assocs has 101,697 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com holds 0.15% or 279,050 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Ma invested in 0.13% or 42,395 shares.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Usa Min Volatil (USMV) by 12,047 shares to 48,913 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 7,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider Mastercard Foundation sold $2.20 million. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock or 1,735 shares.

