Private Trust Co Trimmed 3M Company (MMM) Stake by $442,880; Shares Declined; Greenlight Capital Position in Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) Has Boosted by $4.89 Million as Valuation Declined

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) by 69.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 349,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The hedge fund held 849,274 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.98 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.13. About 138,596 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500.

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 2,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 13,752 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38 million, down from 16,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $170.8. About 2.02M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest

Greenlight Capital Inc, which manages about $11.41B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 680,009 shares to 3.48 million shares, valued at $181.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 421,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,446 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.68 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carret Asset Llc holds 0.48% or 17,327 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Coldstream Mgmt Incorporated has 0.24% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 142,039 shares. Amp Capital Ltd has invested 0.32% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 11,210 are owned by Berkshire Asset Mngmt Llc Pa. Bath Savings Co has invested 0.26% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 111,164 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Page Arthur B holds 2.7% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 19,033 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Mgmt has 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 6,841 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 8.81M shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. The Delaware-based Westover Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Salem Cap Mgmt invested 0.64% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Crawford Counsel Inc has 0.88% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 75,954 were reported by Amalgamated National Bank.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $495.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,310 shares to 3,273 shares, valued at $961,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp. (NYSE:SYK) by 2,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Barclay 1 (SHY).