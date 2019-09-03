Private Trust Co Stake in Pepsico (PEP) Increased by $965,264 as Market Valuation Rose; Atria Investments Position in Brinker Intl (EAT) Lowered by $480,084

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 23.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 7,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 40,936 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, up from 33,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $137.16. About 1.61 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 31.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 10,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 23,908 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 34,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.1. About 746,172 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 09/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY NAMES NEIL BRINKER AS COO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Brinker International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EAT); 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Adj EPS $1.08; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Brinker; 01/05/2018 – Chili’s Parent Brinker International Earnings And Revenue Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Brinker; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER NOW SEES YEAR REV UNCHANGED TO DOWN 0.5%; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Net $46.9M

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. McDonald’s – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Snacks Category Boost PepsiCo’s (PEP) Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 3.5% Yield (PEP) – Nasdaq” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Lc has invested 0.39% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Benin holds 4.81% or 91,437 shares in its portfolio. Citizens And Northern invested in 4,655 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn Incorporated has 86,793 shares. 89,890 were accumulated by Guardian Capital Advisors Limited Partnership. Franklin Street Nc stated it has 9,626 shares. First Citizens Natl Bank & has invested 0.34% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Smith Salley holds 1.31% or 66,206 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Llp reported 29.91M shares stake. Ibm Retirement Fund has 21,675 shares. Moody Bancorp Trust Division holds 0.41% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 120,918 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Incorporated holds 0.22% or 180,307 shares in its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Com Il reported 1.82% stake. Clarkston Capital Prtn Limited Co holds 312,408 shares.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos. (NYSE:LOW) by 10,905 shares to 28,117 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,738 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fd (IVV).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $94,440 activity.

More notable recent Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks To Watch For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 34,500 shares to 93,917 shares, valued at $10.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 5,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).