Private Trust Co Stake in Cme Group Class A (CME) Has Lowered by $335,052 as Stock Price Rose; Chesapeake Asset Management Has Increased Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $1.05 Million as Shares Rose

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 285.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 12,775 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 3,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $114.85. About 3.48M shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 13/04/2018 – Modular UPS Global Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2023 – High Costs of Modular UPS Will Restrain Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Class A (CME) by 58.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 2,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1,445 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 3,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $201.88. About 1.51M shares traded or 9.12% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 19/03/2018 – CME gets foothold in Black Sea with new-look grain futures; 09/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle prices buckle under big supply worries; 14/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND SELLING AFTER DRIFTING BELOW 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 22/05/2018 – CME amends feeder cattle futures, options contract rules; 21/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PCT IGNITED BY SHORT-COVERING, EASING U.S.-CHINA TRADE WAR CONCERNS -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CME GROUP – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE (CORRECTS; 03/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Higher cash prices rally CME live cattle futures; 29/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 28; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO DUFFY SAYS NEX IS COMPLEMENTARY, NOT A RIVAL; 10/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – UNTIL MIGRATION IN LATE 2018, ERIS SWAP FUTURES WILL REMAIN LISTED AT ERIS EXCHANGE AND CLEARED AT CME CLEARING

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99 million and $58.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 12,070 shares to 37,412 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,001 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. 150 shares valued at $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.

