Private Trust Co Stake in 3M Company (MMM) Cut by $383,571; Moon Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Cosan LTD (CZZ) Stake by $21.15 Million

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 1,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 16,312 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 18,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 3.48 million shares traded or 13.66% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 77.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 1.92M shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 555,258 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, down from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $13.58. About 668,396 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.59 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco has 21,754 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Associate holds 0.23% or 714,839 shares. Verity And Verity Limited Liability Com owns 21,685 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. 111,370 were reported by Sei. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 117,362 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.21% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 17,396 shares. Ifrah Svcs stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Davis R M Incorporated holds 1.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 140,478 shares. Opus Mngmt has 1.05% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 25,500 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking holds 0.38% or 488,802 shares in its portfolio. Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney Communications owns 0.17% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,080 shares. Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan & Sheerar has invested 0.2% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sabal Tru has 4,275 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 33,663 shares.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Usa Min Volatil (USMV) by 12,047 shares to 48,913 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) by 16,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).