Private Trust Co Position in Fedex Corp. (FDX) Has Trimmed by $665,356 as Market Valuation Declined; Philip Morris International (PM) Market Valuation Rose While Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Boosted Holding

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 9,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 66,590 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, up from 56,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $80.63. About 3.72 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Fedex Corp. (FDX) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 3,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 11,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Fedex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $161.42. About 1.15M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 20/03/2018 – gpbnews: BREAKING: A package destined for Austin, Texas, exploded at a FedEx distribution facility near San Antonio. At leas…; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas, seen linked to others; 19/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF FEDEX RETURNS TECHNOLOGY; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 14/05/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH SPEAKS AT BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 20/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40, EST. $13.67; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PLACED A RESERVATION FOR 20 TESLA SEMI TRUCKS. FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $419,160 activity.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Georgia’s Life Sciences Industry To Benefit From Agreement Between Atlanta And Amsterdam Airports – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “TranzAct Technologies Joins BiTA To Promote Blockchain In The Supply Chain – Benzinga” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is FedEx Corporation (FDX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Week on Wall Street: Big Banks Celebrate, Nike Misses, Constellation Pops – Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of FedEx Corporation Investors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has invested 0.3% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Com has 1.17% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Birmingham Incorporated Al holds 1.39% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 17,115 shares. Stoneridge Investment Prtnrs Lc reported 0.37% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Jones Fincl Lllp owns 26,324 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd has invested 0.28% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Spark Investment Management Ltd holds 2,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Woodstock accumulated 3,715 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White holds 25,237 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Cleararc Capital accumulated 5,806 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.24% or 4,750 shares. Sterneck Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,894 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Llc has 53 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 1.21M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 7,912 shares to 40,936 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 19,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 5,795 shares to 11,358 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Dividend Champion Roars Back – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stryker to host conference call on July 25, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris updates on e-cig study – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “In Case Omega Healthcare Is Beyond Saving – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris: What We Are Seeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthquest accumulated 2,729 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp stated it has 1.14M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na invested in 48,531 shares or 0.3% of the stock. First Corporation In owns 2,203 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 282,939 were accumulated by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability. Oldfield Limited Liability Partnership owns 62,100 shares. Wealthcare Lc reported 1,595 shares. Moreover, Bancorporation has 0.16% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 15,770 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 6,703 shares stake. Long Road Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.18% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 10,521 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Tennessee-based Td Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 162,997 shares. Bokf Na reported 153,490 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.16% or 1.30 million shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.