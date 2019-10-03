Private Trust Co Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Decreased by $597,436 as Share Value Declined; Iamgold (IAG) Position Has Increased by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 160,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 3.94 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.31 million, up from 3.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $3.595. About 5.15M shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q EPS 9c; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Hldrs Re-Elect Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 9C, EST. 2C; 28/03/2018 – Quinto Resources reports initial mineral resource estimate from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD TO COLLABORATE WITH TRADEWIND TO BOOST UTILITY OF GOLD; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD KEEPS ANNUAL PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON HOLDINGS IN TOLIMA GOLD INC; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 7,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 81,795 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.27M, down from 89,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $67.79. About 6.71 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say -; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO SUPPORT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 659,921 shares to 4.30M shares, valued at $99.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 287,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,293 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Private Trust Co, which manages about $495.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4,346 shares to 7,950 shares, valued at $967,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 14,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Total Bond Mkt (AGG).

