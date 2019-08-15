Private Trust Co Lowered Holding in Cme Group Class A (CME) as Share Price Rose; Marvin & Palmer Associates Holding In Texas Instruments (TXN) Was Lifted

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Class A (CME) by 58.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 2,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1,445 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 3,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $212.21. About 828,745 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 15; 16/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: FALL OVER 1 PCT ON SELL STOPS, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 12/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE CME’S INTERNATIONAL REVENUE BY OVER 35 PCT-CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – CME, NEX SAID TO PLAN ANNOUNCING DEAL IN COMING DAYS; 13/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 12; 15/03/2018 – CME-NEX DELIBERATIONS ONGOING, MAY NOT LEAD TO A DEAL; 15/03/2018 – CME considering bid for NEX Group – Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – CME, NEX GROUP ARE SAID TO HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS; 07/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $119.6. About 2.19M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $128.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Tru Lta reported 29,389 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al stated it has 11,973 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.48% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Avalon Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.51% or 209,784 shares. Howland Cap Ltd reported 3,690 shares stake. Natixis, France-based fund reported 234,390 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,174 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C owns 242,219 shares. Whittier Tru has 0.21% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Dorsey Whitney Ltd Liability Com invested in 4,193 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 2,118 were accumulated by Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability. 1St Source Bancorp holds 2,538 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Investments reported 129,817 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invests Limited Co owns 0.7% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 7.42M shares.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) by 16,471 shares to 22,147 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).

